Anthony Edwards 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Anthony Edwards' odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +5000. For more stats and info on this Minnesota Timberwolves player, scroll down.
Anthony Edwards Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +5000 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)
- MVP Odds: +6600 (12th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $6600)
- DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Anthony Edwards 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Points
|24.8
|595
|Rebounds
|5.5
|133
|Assists
|5.1
|122
|Steals
|1.4
|34
|Blocks
|0.5
|12
|FG%
|45.2%
|209-for-462
|3P%
|37.9%
|58-for-153
Anthony Edwards' Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSN
