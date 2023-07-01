Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .270 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Kirilloff will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in three games this season (6.1%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (24.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 49 games (24.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 24
.224 AVG .316
.322 OBP .416
.382 SLG .421
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
7 RBI 7
24/11 K/BB 21/9
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (4-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
