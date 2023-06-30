In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Dean Kremer will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles (48-31) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (40-42), who will counter with Pablo Lopez. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Twins are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Orioles (-115). A 9-run total is set for the game.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (8-3, 4.50 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-5, 4.41 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and Orioles game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 29 (74.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 29-10 (74.4%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (30%) in those games.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 9-16 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

