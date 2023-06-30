Ryan Jeffers -- batting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .265.
  • Jeffers has picked up a hit in 46.5% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.9% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jeffers has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in 14 of 43 games (32.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.281 AVG .250
.406 OBP .348
.439 SLG .417
6 XBH 6
1 HR 2
2 RBI 8
21/9 K/BB 20/6
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 50th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
