On Friday, Royce Lewis (batting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .318.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has an RBI in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .250 AVG .386 .283 OBP .413 .409 SLG .545 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 9 13/2 K/BB 13/1 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings