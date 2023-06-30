On Friday, Max Kepler (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .198 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 24 of 52 games this year (46.2%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (19.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 29 .247 AVG .162 .305 OBP .245 .452 SLG .364 7 XBH 8 4 HR 6 11 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings