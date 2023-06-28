MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, June 28
As we approach Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Padres (Blake Snell) against the Pirates (Mitch Keller).
Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the schedule for June 28.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Kolby Allard (0-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|MIN: Maeda
|ATL: Allard
|5 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.86
|ERA
|-
|9.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Twins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- MIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Braves
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-9) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (5-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|SEA: Gilbert
|16 (89.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (86.1 IP)
|5.32
|ERA
|4.07
|5.7
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Nationals at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Snell (4-6) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Keller (8-3) when the teams play Wednesday.
|SD: Snell
|PIT: Keller
|15 (81 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (99 IP)
|3.33
|ERA
|3.45
|11.6
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Pirates
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (8-5) when the teams play Wednesday.
|CIN: Weaver
|BAL: Gibson
|12 (60.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (92 IP)
|6.86
|ERA
|4.30
|7.9
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Reds at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (7-6) to the hill as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (7-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|SF: Webb
|TOR: Bassitt
|16 (105.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (93.2 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|4.32
|8.6
|K/9
|7.8
Live Stream Giants at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (6-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|MIL: Miley
|NYM: Senga
|10 (52.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (76.2 IP)
|2.91
|ERA
|3.52
|5.3
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -145
- MIL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kaleb Ort (1-1) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|MIA: Garrett
|BOS: Ort
|15 (76.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (18.2 IP)
|3.64
|ERA
|5.79
|10.6
|K/9
|10.1
Live Stream Marlins at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|HOU: Javier
|STL: Mikolas
|15 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (93.2 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|4.23
|8.3
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- HOU Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Dane Dunning (6-1) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|DET: Wentz
|TEX: Dunning
|15 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (71.2 IP)
|6.72
|ERA
|2.89
|8.2
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (6-5) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (7-4) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|PHI: Nola
|CHC: Smyly
|16 (100.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (82.2 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|3.59
|8.8
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cubs
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- CHC Odds to Win: +100
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Austin Cox (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|CLE: Allen
|KC: Cox
|11 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (12.1 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|0.00
|8.9
|K/9
|9.5
Live Stream Guardians at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|LAD: TBD
|COL: Freeland
|-
|Games/IP
|16 (85.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.54
|-
|K/9
|5.6
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-5) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Jaime Barria (2-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|CHW: Giolito
|LAA: Barria
|16 (92.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (46.1 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|2.33
|9.6
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -125
- CHW Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (9-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zach Davies (1-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|TB: Eflin
|ARI: Davies
|14 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (35.2 IP)
|3.35
|ERA
|7.82
|9.1
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Diamondbacks
- TB Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (4-5) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (1-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|NYY: Germán
|OAK: Sears
|14 (72.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (83.1 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|4.10
|8.6
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Athletics
- NYY Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.