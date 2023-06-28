Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .210 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this season (51.5%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (10.3%).
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.5% of his games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.218
|AVG
|.200
|.246
|OBP
|.267
|.427
|SLG
|.379
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|34/7
|5
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the New York Yankees, when he came on in relief and went four innings.
- Last season he finished with a 7.29 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 10 games, compiling a 1-2 record.
