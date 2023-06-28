Kyle Farmer -- with an on-base percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .250.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 26 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .258 AVG .237 .337 OBP .270 .398 SLG .305 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings