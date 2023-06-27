Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.

In 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (22.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .241 AVG .258 .304 OBP .320 .422 SLG .348 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 6 27/5 K/BB 25/5 5 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings