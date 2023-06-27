Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Braves Player Props
|Twins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Braves Odds
|Twins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Braves
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Lewis enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Lewis has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has had an RBI in nine games this year (40.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.250
|AVG
|.432
|.283
|OBP
|.447
|.409
|SLG
|.622
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|13/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.40), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.