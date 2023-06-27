The Seattle Storm (4-9) take to the road to play Tiffany Mitchell and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) at Target Center on Tuesday, June 27. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Minnesota fell short in an 89-68 defeat to Connecticut. The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier, who ended the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Dorka Juhasz added eight points and six rebounds. With Jewell Loyd (24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle won 97-74 against Phoenix. Ezi Magbegor also added 15 points to the effort.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-130 to win)

Lynx (-130 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+105 to win)

Storm (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

Lynx Season Stats

While the Lynx rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 75.7 (worst), they rank seventh in the league with 82.8 points given up per contest.

Minnesota is grabbing 35.5 boards per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed just 33.6 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Lynx rank eighth in the WNBA with 18.1 assists per contest.

Minnesota ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

The Lynx have been struggling in terms of threes this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (6.2) and worst in three-point percentage (29%).

Minnesota is allowing 9.3 treys per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing a 35.1% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked) to its opponents.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Lynx's offense has been slightly better at home, where they average 75.8 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 75.6 per game. On defense, they have been slightly better at home, where they surrender 82.5 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow opponents to score 83.1 per game.

In home games, Minnesota averages 1.4 more rebounds per game than on the road (36.3 at home, 34.9 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 1.5 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.8 at home, 34.3 on the road).

The Lynx average 0.8 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (18.5 at home, 17.7 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Minnesota is committing more turnovers in home games (13.7 per game) than away (12.7), and is forcing more turnovers at home (12.3 per game) compared to on the road (11.3).

This year, the Lynx average six made three-pointers per game at home and 6.3 on the road (shooting 28.3% from distance in home games compared to 29.5% on the road).

This year, Minnesota averages 8.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 10.1 on the road (allowing 35% shooting from deep in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

The Lynx have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter without claiming a victory.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-7-0 this season.

Minnesota has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lynx a 56.5% chance to win.

