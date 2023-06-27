Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Braves.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .179 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Gallo has recorded a hit in 25 of 58 games this year (43.1%), including five multi-hit games (8.6%).
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 20 of 58 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.198
|AVG
|.159
|.318
|OBP
|.281
|.451
|SLG
|.463
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|14
|41/15
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.40), 18th in WHIP (1.111), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.