The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .179 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Gallo has recorded a hit in 25 of 58 games this year (43.1%), including five multi-hit games (8.6%).

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 20 of 58 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .198 AVG .159 .318 OBP .281 .451 SLG .463 12 XBH 9 5 HR 8 12 RBI 14 41/15 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings