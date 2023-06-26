Carlos Correa and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Monday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI (57 total hits).

He has a slash line of .216/.293/.413 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (8-2) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 103 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He's slashing .328/.402/.561 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1 at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .236/.350/.541 slash line on the season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Reds Jun. 23 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Phillies Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.