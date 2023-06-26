When the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and Minnesota Twins (40-39) face off at Truist Park on Monday, June 26, Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while the Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +180 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (8-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.44 ERA)

Twins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 43 (65.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 15-5 (75%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (33.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Twins the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Max Kepler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Willi Castro 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+400)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

