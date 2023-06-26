Monday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (50-27) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (40-39) at 7:20 PM (on June 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (8-2) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-1).

Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Minnesota this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (340 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins Schedule