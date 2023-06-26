Twins vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (50-27) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (40-39) at 7:20 PM (on June 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (8-2) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-1).
Twins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Minnesota this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (340 total runs).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 22
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Joe Ryan vs Justin Garza
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|W 4-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Joey Wentz
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
|June 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
|June 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Mike Soroka
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Kyle Bradish
