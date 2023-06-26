Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Lewis is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (18.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Lewis has had at least one RBI in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with two or more RBI three times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.250
|AVG
|.432
|.283
|OBP
|.447
|.409
|SLG
|.622
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|13/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.04), 25th in WHIP (1.146), and first in K/9 (14.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.