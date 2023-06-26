Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .293 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 68), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven home a run in 22 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this year (30.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .220 AVG .213 .289 OBP .296 .407 SLG .418 13 XBH 15 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 39/17 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings