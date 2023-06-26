Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- .185 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .255.
- In 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 45 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.224
|AVG
|.295
|.322
|OBP
|.411
|.382
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|17/8
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Strider (8-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.
