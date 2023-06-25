In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (39-39) take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (33-42). The first pitch will be thrown at 12:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Twins (-145). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.83 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Twins and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-145), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Twins have a 16-15 record (winning 51.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 25, or 39.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 21-27 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.