The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .312 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Lewis enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

In 71.4% of his 21 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Lewis has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (38.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in nine games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 .250 AVG .394 .283 OBP .394 .409 SLG .606 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 8 13/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 0

