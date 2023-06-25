Michael A. Taylor -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .211 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

In 51.5% of his 66 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (24.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.1%).

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .218 AVG .202 .246 OBP .265 .427 SLG .382 11 XBH 8 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 34/6 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings