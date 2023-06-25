Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Farmer has had a hit in 26 of 47 games this season (55.3%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

In four games this year, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Farmer has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 18 .258 AVG .264 .337 OBP .298 .398 SLG .340 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings