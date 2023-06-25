John Isner 2023 Wimbledon Odds
John Isner, off a loss in the round of 128 of French Open (to Nuno Borges) in his previous tournament, will open Wimbledon versus Jaume Munar in the round of 128. Isner is +30000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Isner at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Isner's Next Match
In his opener at Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Isner will play Munar.
Isner currently has odds of -375 to win his next match against Munar. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
John Isner Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +12500
- Wimbledon odds to win: +30000
Isner Stats
- Isner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at French Open, to No. 80-ranked Borges, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7.
- In 14 tournaments over the past year, Isner is 12-14 and has yet to win a title.
- Isner has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 2-2 on that surface.
- Isner has played 29.5 games per match in his 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- Isner, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 30.0 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Isner has won 88.1% of his games on serve, and 10.5% on return.
- Isner has been victorious in 84.7% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 11.5% of his return games.
