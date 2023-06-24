How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Reese Olson will be on the mound for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth-best in MLB play with 100 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 17th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 332 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.182).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Lopez is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Lopez will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 outings this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
