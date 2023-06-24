Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (39-38) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (32-42) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (3-4) for the Twins and Reese Olson (0-2) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have won 30 out of the 48 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 18 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 10-8 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 332 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule