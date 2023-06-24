After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Reese Olson) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Correa has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Correa has had an RBI in 21 games this season (31.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .220 AVG .212 .289 OBP .300 .407 SLG .409 13 XBH 14 4 HR 6 18 RBI 18 32/12 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings