Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Reese Olson) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Correa has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Correa has had an RBI in 21 games this season (31.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.220
|AVG
|.212
|.289
|OBP
|.300
|.407
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|32/12
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.59 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
