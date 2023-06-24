Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 45 hits and an OBP of .309, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 32 of 59 games this year (54.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (27.1%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (28 of 59), with two or more runs seven times (11.9%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.217
|AVG
|.200
|.279
|OBP
|.349
|.512
|SLG
|.353
|16
|XBH
|8
|11
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|5
|43/9
|K/BB
|33/19
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Olson (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.59 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
