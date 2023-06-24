The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 45 hits and an OBP of .309, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.

In 32 of 59 games this year (54.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (27.1%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (28 of 59), with two or more runs seven times (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 24 .217 AVG .200 .279 OBP .349 .512 SLG .353 16 XBH 8 11 HR 2 22 RBI 5 43/9 K/BB 33/19 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings