In the Viking Classic Birmingham semifinals on Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova takes on Lin Zhu.

Krejcikova carries -550 odds to earn a spot in the final versus Zhu (+375).

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

  • Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
  • Round: Semifinals
  • Date: Saturday, June 24
  • Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
  • Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Lin Zhu
-550 Odds to Win Match +375
-110 Odds to Win Tournament +1000
84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1%
52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1%
60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Krejcikova defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.
  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zhu beat No. 90-ranked Rebecca Marino, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
  • Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.4 games per match and won 55.5% of them.
  • On grass, Krejcikova has played three matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 55.9% of games.
  • In her 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.
  • Zhu is averaging 20.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.
  • Krejcikova and Zhu have not played each other since 2015.

