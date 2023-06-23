The Minnesota Twins (38-38) visit the Detroit Tigers (32-41) in AL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (0-4, 9.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (1-7, 6.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (0-4, 9.00 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-7, 6.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (0-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, April 26, when he threw three innings, giving up 10 earned runs while allowing 11 hits against the New York Yankees.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 9.00 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across four games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

During 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.82 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Wentz has collected one quality start this season.

Wentz enters the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Joey Wentz vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .231 batting average, and is 22nd in the league with 589 total hits and 18th in MLB play with 328 runs scored. They have the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.401) and are eighth in all of MLB with 98 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Wentz has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out nine.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.