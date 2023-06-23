The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 98 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .401.

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (328 total runs).

The Twins are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.181).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when he went three innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver

