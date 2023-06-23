How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 98 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .401.
- The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (328 total runs).
- The Twins are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.181).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda (0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when he went three innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|AJ Smith-Shawver
