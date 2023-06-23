Friday's game at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (38-38) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (32-41) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (0-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-7) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

BSDET

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 29 (61.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 39 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 23-16 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 328 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Twins Schedule