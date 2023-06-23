Lee-Anne Pace is the current leader (+30000) at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after one round of play.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 8:39 AM ET

8:39 AM ET Current Rank: 33rd (+1)

33rd (+1) Odds to Win: +1200

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +1 5 4 33rd

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 1:22 PM ET

1:22 PM ET Current Rank: 86th (+4)

86th (+4) Odds to Win: +1200

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 75 +4 2 6 86th

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET Current Rank: 106th (+5)

106th (+5) Odds to Win: +1400

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 76 +5 3 4 106th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 8:39 AM ET

8:39 AM ET Current Rank: 106th (+5)

106th (+5) Odds to Win: +1400

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 76 +5 1 6 106th

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 2:06 PM ET

2:06 PM ET Current Rank: 12th (-1)

12th (-1) Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 3 2 12th

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Leona Maguire 6th (-2) +2000 Hye-jin Choi 17th (E) +2200 Hae-Ran Ryu 106th (+5) +2500 Danielle Kang 86th (+4) +2500 Minjee Lee 33rd (+1) +2500 Xiyu Lin 2nd (-4) +2500 Lilia Vu 33rd (+1) +2800 Lydia Ko 61st (+3) +2800 Ayaka Furue 6th (-2) +3000 Ashleigh Buhai 44th (+2) +3000

