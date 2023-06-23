The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Correa has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (15.4%).

He has scored in 19 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .220 AVG .213 .289 OBP .303 .407 SLG .417 13 XBH 14 4 HR 6 18 RBI 18 32/12 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings