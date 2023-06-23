The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .262 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

In 25 of 42 games this year (59.5%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 17 .224 AVG .315 .322 OBP .439 .382 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings