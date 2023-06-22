Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Red Sox on June 22, 2023
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins meet at Target Field on Thursday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 53 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 35 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .215/.297/.402 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has collected 43 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .210/.312/.429 on the year.
- Buxton enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 24 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .303/.374/.468 slash line so far this year.
- Verdugo hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with five doubles, two triples, three walks and seven RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
