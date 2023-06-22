How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 95 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota's .398 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
- Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 322 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins are 23rd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.193).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Ryan has recorded 10 quality starts this season.
- Ryan is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
