Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB play with 95 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .398 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 322 (4.3 per game).

The Twins are 23rd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.193).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Ryan has recorded 10 quality starts this season.

Ryan is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Louie Varland Will Vest 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder

