Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) facing off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-4) to the mound, while Justin Garza (0-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 14-10, a 58.3% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 322 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

