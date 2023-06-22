Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .245 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with more than one hit seven times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.7%).
- He has scored in 13 of 39 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.264
|AVG
|.226
|.400
|OBP
|.328
|.415
|SLG
|.396
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|20/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 12 times this season.
- Over his 12 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
