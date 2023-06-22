Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .308 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Lewis has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (16.7%).
- He has scored in eight of 18 games so far this year.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.225
|AVG
|.440
|.262
|OBP
|.440
|.400
|SLG
|.600
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
- In his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
