Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Max Kepler (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Garza. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .200 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 46 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.246
|AVG
|.163
|.308
|OBP
|.242
|.464
|SLG
|.360
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|10
|18/6
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garza will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief 12 times this season.
- Over his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
