Alex Kirilloff -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is batting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.5%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 games this year (26.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 17
.227 AVG .315
.326 OBP .439
.387 SLG .444
6 XBH 5
3 HR 1
7 RBI 6
23/11 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Garza will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 29-year-old righty has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In 12 games this season, he has compiled a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .204 against him.
