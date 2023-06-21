Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (36-38) on Wednesday, June 21 versus the Boston Red Sox (39-35), who will answer with Garrett Whitlock. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.38 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 27 (60%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 27-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 17 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

