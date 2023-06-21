The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota's last three contests have finished above the total, and the average over/under in that streak was 7.8.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 27-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-36-5).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-19 15-19 19-16 17-21 29-29 7-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.