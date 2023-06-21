Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .192.
- In 46.7% of his 45 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.231
|AVG
|.163
|.297
|OBP
|.242
|.415
|SLG
|.360
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|10
|16/6
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock (4-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
