Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.313) and total hits (42) this season.

In 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has driven in a run in 15 games this year (26.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (46.4%), including six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .207 AVG .213 .273 OBP .366 .463 SLG .375 13 XBH 8 9 HR 2 20 RBI 5 41/9 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings