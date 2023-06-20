Willi Castro -- batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .258 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Castro has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.3%).

He has homered in four games this season (8.5%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 20 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .260 AVG .256 .329 OBP .301 .466 SLG .359 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 27/5 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings