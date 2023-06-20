Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Red Sox
|Twins vs Red Sox Odds
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .258 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.3%).
- He has homered in four games this season (8.5%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.260
|AVG
|.256
|.329
|OBP
|.301
|.466
|SLG
|.359
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|27/5
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, June 13 against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.