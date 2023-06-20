Twins vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-37) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (4-3, 2.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.98 ERA).
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 15-14, a 51.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 313 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Will Vest
|June 19
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs TBA
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
