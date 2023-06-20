The Minnesota Lynx (3-8) will lean on Napheesa Collier (sixth in WNBA, 20.5 points per game) to help them take down Nneka Ogwumike (eighth in league, 19.6) and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-6) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX

CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks have covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Lynx have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

A total of five out of the Sparks' 11 games this season have hit the over.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

