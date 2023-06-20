On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .268 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (20.5%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 39 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .232 AVG .315 .338 OBP .439 .406 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 21/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings